CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Position Cut by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

CLGX opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.62. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

