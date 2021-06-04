Xponance Inc. Purchases 279 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,685,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 338,137 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $122.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.76.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

