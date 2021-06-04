HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $528.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $533.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.65 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

