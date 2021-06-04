Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.86 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

