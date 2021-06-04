Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Old National Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.21 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,826,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.