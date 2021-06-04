Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $475.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $350.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.17.

NYSE NOC opened at $366.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.31. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,983. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

