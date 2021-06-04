Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $268.72 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00077135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.66 or 0.00973951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.41 or 0.09739012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050316 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,014,870 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.