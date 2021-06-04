BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
