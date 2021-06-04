Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

VLT stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

