Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
VLT stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
