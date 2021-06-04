Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NXP stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

