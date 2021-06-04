MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0272 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
