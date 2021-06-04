Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,700 by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,475.67 ($45.41).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,393 ($44.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £79.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,451 ($45.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,242.91.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

