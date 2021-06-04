N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 65.85 ($0.86). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 64.65 ($0.84), with a volume of 692,486 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £297.01 million and a P/E ratio of 24.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

In other news, insider Joshua Alliance purchased 7,375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,572,500 ($5,974,000.52).

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

