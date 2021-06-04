Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.77. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.