Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.20 million-$138.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.66 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIME shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $49.78 on Friday. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,658.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,500 shares of company stock worth $10,482,990 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.