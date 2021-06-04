Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 2.13%.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $15.94 on Friday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $471.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

