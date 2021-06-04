The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,044,000 after acquiring an additional 201,661 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

