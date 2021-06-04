Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 579,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 202.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 323,914 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,093,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,387,000 after acquiring an additional 402,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

