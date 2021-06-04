Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

