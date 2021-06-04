BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,697,540 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.57% of SL Green Realty worth $569,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments raised its position in SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,293,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,996,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after acquiring an additional 297,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $83.16.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

