Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

