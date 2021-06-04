Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $787,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair plc has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

