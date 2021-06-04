Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $233.04 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.36 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

