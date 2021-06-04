J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.51 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.29 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,933 shares of company stock worth $11,311,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

