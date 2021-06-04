Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Paul Donovan Sells 1,000 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Woodward alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of Woodward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Woodward by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.