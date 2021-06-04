Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $41,810.66 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 17,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $41,810.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,078,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,630.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amesite alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22.

NASDAQ AMST opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94. Amesite Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amesite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.