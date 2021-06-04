Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $41,810.66 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 17,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $41,810.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,078,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,630.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22.
NASDAQ AMST opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94. Amesite Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
