Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $255,253,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $566.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $580.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.24 and a twelve month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.