Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Kansas City Southern worth $44,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after buying an additional 120,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,855,000 after acquiring an additional 143,674 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock opened at $298.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.