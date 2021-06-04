Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $48.84 Million Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,670 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $48,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,587,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $324,321.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,642 shares of company stock worth $972,544. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

