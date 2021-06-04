Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 703,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUS. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 206,926.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUS opened at $72.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.