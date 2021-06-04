Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Shares Down 4.6%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) shares were down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78.

About Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Federal Savings and Loan Association, a community-oriented savings and loan institution, which primarily accepts deposits from customers within its market area and invests those funds in residential mortgage loans. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate mortgage loans, as well as commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

