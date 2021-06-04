The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Announces Earnings Results

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies updated its FY21 guidance to $13.20-13.40 EPS.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $384.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.24.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

