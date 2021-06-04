John J. Fry Sells 226 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $10,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John J. Fry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, John J. Fry sold 217 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $12,557.79.

On Thursday, April 1st, John J. Fry sold 201 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $12,566.52.

Quanterix stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

