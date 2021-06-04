Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

