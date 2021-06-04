Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

