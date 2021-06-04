Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

