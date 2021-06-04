Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.71.

Shares of CI stock opened at $256.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.