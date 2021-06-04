BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.35.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
