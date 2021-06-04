Jupiter Trading 271% Higher This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Jupiter has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 271% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00066370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00298395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00238306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.01071078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,613.97 or 1.00099739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

