Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.40 million and a PE ratio of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45, a quick ratio of 22.67 and a current ratio of 22.70. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.67 ($0.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.92.

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT

Hygea vct plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to develop a portfolio of unquoted and quoted MedTech companies conforming to the Company’s investment template in order to generate capital growth over the long-term. The Company intends that approximately 80% of the Company’s assets will be invested in qualifying holdings, with the remainder held in cash and money market securities.

