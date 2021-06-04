Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Announces GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EPIC opened at GBX 68.21 ($0.89) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95). The company has a market capitalization of £144.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.81.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Robin Archibald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £17,000 ($22,210.61). Also, insider Imogen Moss acquired 14,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,014.36 ($13,083.83).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.