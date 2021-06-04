BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
