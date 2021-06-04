B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.21. B2Gold shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 2,942,876 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their price target on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.60.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.11.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4603719 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44.

B2Gold Company Profile (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.