The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.770-1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MAC opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $11.08.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

