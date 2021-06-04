Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Lowered to $25.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SUMO. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.36. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $117,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $520,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,507 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 846,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.