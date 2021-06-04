AvalonBay Communities’ (AVB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Securities

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Truist Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

AVB has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.19.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $213.10 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $213.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

