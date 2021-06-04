Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 18.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 163.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

