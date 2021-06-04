Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $101.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.