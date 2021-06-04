Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 2,400 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17.

