Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of NNN opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.99. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

